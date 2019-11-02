FC Kenya, the team in Qatar with huge ambitions

The Local Organising Committee for Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup otherwise called, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy has continued to awe the football world with numerous innovations that would definitely bequeath to the sporting world a new football culture and leave behind legacies that would be remembered long after this generation would have gone.

It was heartwarming therefore when, after the Committee’s inauguration one of the innovations brought to Qatar football was the introduction of the Qatar Community Football League, QCFL. The Qatar Community Football League (QCFL) was founded to provide local communities with an affordable and competitive football league. The SC continues to operate the league with the support of Evolution Soccer and the Qatar Football Association.

Founded in 2016, in the first year, the QCFL had 24 teams playing across 2 division, this number has risen to 54 teams playing across 4 adult divisions and 2 youth divisions.

The commencement of the league elicited some ideas in one Kenyan immigrant worker, John Ngurugwe who works with the London Global University (UCL) in Qatar. Before the birth of the QCFL, Ngurugwe and a few friends who used to engage themselves in a Friday kick-about felt there could be more to their pastime than what they were doing for leisure. That was when the idea of forming a football club was hatched.

John Ngurugwe founded FC Kenya which not only boasts a huge fan base, but with founder member status of Qatar’s leading amateur football league

FC Kenya’s humble origins can be traced back to Friday’s kick-about at the park, where many Kenyan’s in the city gathered, simply to catch up with friends and enjoy their day off

In December 22, 2010, a 22-member FIFA Executive Committee that had convened in Zürich awarded Qatar hosting rights for the 2022 World Cup.

The events of that day which saw Qatar become the first country from the Arab world to host a football World Cup sparked the start of super idea from a Kenyan who had travelled to the Gulf nation in search of employment.

Close to a decade later, the team has grown by leaps and bounds with over 30 players training every week, thanks to one man – Ngurugwe.

Now the team’s goalkeeper who had only been in Qatar for three years prior to the decision, and his dream is to one day see FC Kenya compete in the professional ranks of Qatari football.

‘Something Bigger’

“What I want is for this football team to carry on and grow into something even bigger, you never know, one day it might be part of the Qatar Stars League,” he said.

Thanks to his involvement with FC Kenya, he is now a well-known member of the Kenyan community in Qatar, and is now using his status using football as the unifying power.

FC Kenya now has 60 players on its database, with a core squad of 30 training every week at the London Global University (UCL) Park Qatar; facilities which Ngurugwe organizes through his employers.

“When you train here, it doesn’t matter where you work, it doesn’t matter where you worship, we come as a team, we come as one family,” said Ngurugwe.

“We have so many young kids in the team with great potential; we even have players who have played in different leagues in Kenya,” he added

Team captain Eric Otwal said it was John’s arrival in 2009 that gave the small group of players the chance to grow.

‘About six of us used to play every week,’ he said. ‘It was a way to enjoy our day off and we’d discuss family and work issues, sharing what’s going on in the world.

‘We used to play friendlies until John came. When he joined the team, he came up with new ideas. At first, nobody knew much about Kenyans here, but now this club has a fan base and people come to cheer us on.’

Ngurugwe added: ‘We started growing and getting more people involved. We started to realise we had a very good environment for football and looked at moving things forward. We decided to create a club.’

Their breakthrough came in 2014 when they took part in the Qatar Foundation Semi-Pro Football Cup and made it all the way to the quarter finals.

John said: ‘That made us think: ‘Yes, we can go far’. It was amazing when we realised we can win’.

The team went on to compete in Ramadan tournaments, the African Nations Cup in Qatar, the

Embassy Cup and – eventually – the Qatar Community Football League (QCFL), which was founded in 2017 and is sponsored by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC) – the organization responsible for delivering the infrastructure and legacy required for the FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022.

“It’s really a tough league but we have been able to survive for the past three seasons.”

FC Kenya has raised its captain’s profile to such an extent that he was asked to be the focal point for the local Kenyan community in dealings with the SC.

He signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the SC four years ago, which sees the Kenyan community support events related to Qatar in 2022 in return for exclusive access to a range of engagement activities.

Former professional player Davis Ayala said it is not always possible for everyone to get a game.

‘We have people from the hotel industry, the service industry, construction…sometimes we might gather them all at once, but sometimes they have to sacrifice playing. We don’t have ample time to train but we have great management and one of the best units in terms of discipline’.

John believes their involvement with the 2022 World Cup gives people at home a way of feeling involved in the tournament.

‘When people back in Kenya see stories about the team and our involvement with the World Cup and the legacy it is creating, then see the impact (of the tournament. Thanks to us, people in Kenya feel they are part of this’.

Running the team is always a challenge, with work commitments and transportation costs affecting the squad size on match days.

He says for now he is determined to enjoy the World Cup when it comes to Qatar in two years’ time – but even after he eventually leaves the Gulf, he wants FC Kenya to continue to grow.

For now, though, Ngurugwe should simply feel proud about uniting his compatriots through the power of football.

