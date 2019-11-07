Fayose’s mother parties with Collins Balogun at 40

By Ayo Onikoyi

All roads led to Presken Hotel & Resort, Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos, for the 40th birthday bash of Collins Balogun, the Managing Partner, Advanced Concrete Technologies (ACT).

Among the top personalities spotted at the celebration was Feyisetan Fayose, mother of the former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose,

While addressing the crowd, the ex-governor’s mother described Balogun as a son. Being a spiritual leader, she further prayed for the celebrant and promised to always stand by him.

In a chat with Balogun he insisted that he still had a lot to achieve.

He stated, “For me, life begins at 40. I don’t record downfalls in my life. Those things people take as downfalls, I see them as experiences and I learn from them. I do not share the sentiment that if given another opportunity, I would love to do certain things differently.

I still plan to do more for my country by providing employment opportunities and supporting businesses.”

Vanguard