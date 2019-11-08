Fayemi presents N124bn budget for 2020 to Assembly

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, on Friday presented a budget of N124 billion for 2020 to the State House of Assembly for approval.

The budget christened “Budget of Deliverables” has N53.53 billion, representing 43 percent as capital expenditure, while the recurrent expenditure is N71.18 billion, representing 57 per cent.

Fayemi said the budget was tailored after his administration’s five-pillar agenda for development, “and speedy economic transformation of the state.

He said the budget would provide platform for the implementation of his administration’s cardinal objectives as covered in the five-pillar agenda.

The governor said: “The administration has embarked on several laudable projects and programmes which will undoubtedly impact on lives of the people of the state.

“Our numerous development partners who left as a result of the unconducive environment in the last administration are not only back but have signed pacts with our administration to develop the state.

“For instance, major investors in the agriculture and industrial sectors have signed business pacts with the state government.”

Fayemi disclosed that part of the support from development partners was the 1000km rural roads that would be constructed under the Rural Access and Agriculture Marketing Programme (RAMP) of the World Bank and the French Development Agency (AFD).

The project, according to him, will commence in January 2020, as soon as financing agreements are signed.

Fayemi disclosed the government’s plans to establish special public works programme aimed at recruiting 1,000 youths who would be paid N20,000 monthly on rural-community projects, among other social investments.

In his speech, the Speaker of Assembly, Mr Funminiyi Afuye, expressed optimism that the 2020 budget would result in economic prosperity and drive the development of the state. (NAN)

