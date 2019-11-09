Fashola’s ‘Roads Claim’: Nigerians upload pictures, invite minister on road tour

By Rasheed Sobowale

Nigeria’s Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has been under a series of criticism from Nigerians and political party after a statement from his interaction with the State House Press Corps.

The former Lagos State governor, Fashola while speaking on the state of roads in Nigeria said although he can presume the headline the media will be casting, “the [Nigerian] roads are not that bad,”

In response to what some Nigerians perceived as the insensitivity of the Minister (Fashola), they stormed Vanguard social media pages to express their discontent with pictures of bad roads they are aware of.

Most of them stated the minister could make such a bold statement because he travels by air and not by roads to experience what a typical Nigerian faces every day.

Nigerians response with pictures:

@saratu_ibrahim reply:

@YusufKa32510245 reply:

@afangidehubong reply:

@TONYNDU5 reply:

@Prettycobham reply:

Is this road not in Nigeria? pic.twitter.com/OC6wuykPnb — Ekaette (@Prettycobham) November 7, 2019

@austin37355592 reply:

@BiafraSk reply:

Also in response, the Nigeria opposition party, People Democratic Party (PDP) urge the Nigerian minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, to resign and tender apology to Nigerians for making what they described as an unpardonable comment.

Some Nigerians also responded in text format such as:

@ATTAHCLEMENT7: Tell BRF Akure -Ado Ekiti road is not hype o. It needs urgent attention @AkpasaV: Next time he wants to travel to Badagry, he should not go on his Prado jeep, he should use the popular Lagos Danfo. @flexy_akin: @tundefashola, please can we both stroll to akure from ekiti When you are ready tell me @bakusbama: So Nigerians that ply these routes don’t know what they are talking about? @ChinweTheophil1: Sir, kindly travel to Abuja road through Ore/Akure. Then you know if it hype or not. You can’t travel by air and understand the pain and agony of the masses. It is better experienced than told.

Pictures of Roads in Omilani street in Itire/Ikate LCDA, an area the chairman of the LCDA also lives, was obtained by Vanguard correspondent:

A group named Leadership and Accountability Initiative, however, writes the Minister inviting him on a tour of Nigerian roads.