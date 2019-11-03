Farmers to purchase farming equipment at 50% discount ― Minister

…says border closure increases food production

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mustapha Baba Shehuri, at the weekend, disclosed that farmers will soon purchase farming equipment at 50 per cent discount.

Shehuri stated this while on a visit to Livestock House, Mando, Kaduna State, where he acknowledged commitment of farmers in the North-West zone on food production despite challenges of accessing funds, equipment, land, insecurity, market, post-harvest losses, and others.

He also assured farmers that they would not be left in the cold to face these challenges anymore as solutions will soon be provided for them to improve and impact more on food production.

He said: “The farming equipment procured by the ministry would be sold to farmers at 50 per cent discount to show government commitment, determination and good will at improving farmers’ production capacity in order to actualize the food sufficiency policy and income generation of the Buhari-led administration.

“They work tirelessly even without assistance from the government to improve the country’s economy and put food at the table for Nigerian homes. We look at agriculture as an enterprising business and we assure Nigerians of better jobs from the type of growth that will result from it.”

Meanwhile, the Minister asserted that closure of land borders by the Federal Government has energized farmers across the country to produce more food to meet local demand.

“The border closure has further energized rice farmers and they are working assiduously to continuously produce the quantity locally consumed and prepare to mobilize for export in the nearest future.

“Today, they are smiling to the banks with the impressive sales they have recorded and this opportunity has created more jobs, not only in rice production but also livestock and other commodities”, he added.

