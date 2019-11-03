By SYLVESTER KWENTUA

Naira Marley, born Azeez Fashola, sure knows how to draw controversies to himself. If he is not engaged in an online beef with a few celebrities, he is tweeting or posting things that mostly attract the ire of people.

This time around, he tweeted that married couples without children, should still consider themselves single. This latest tweet was posted some days ago.

As expected, his tweet generated a lot of reactions, with a lot of people accusing him of being insensitive.

“If you like do the biggest marriage, if you don’t have kids together, are still single” he tweeted

Check out some of the reactions from the fans:

@afunshi responded thus; “I find this tweet really disturbing and insensitive. You shouldn’t say this Naira”

@adewolemuizz added this; “We all know it’s literally the truth; that is the African mentality”

@abisolayinka “Hmmm okay, I hear you. But what of Nse Ikpe Etim that had her womb removed? It most certainly wasn’t her choice to be still ‘single’

Vanguard