Family of three found dead in Makurdi residence

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

A middle-aged man, Greg Indyer his wife Linda and son Terpase were Thursday evening found dead in their residence, opposite NASME road, in the North Bank Area of Makurdi the Benue state capital.

Vanguard gathered from a residence in the neighbourhood that a two-year-old member of the family was however found alive among his dead parents and sibling.

According to a resident who craved anonymity, the deceased family members were late Thursday night found dead by curios neighbours when it was discovered that the doors to their living home were wide open at late hours and there was no sign of life in the house.

He said “It was when a neighbour called out the names of the couple to urge them to shut the door of their home and there was no response that out of curiosity he opened the door and saw the lifeless bodies of the couple and their three-year-old son on the floor.

“However their two-year-old son was found alive in the house though he was obviously unaware of what happened to his parents and sibling.

“At the point neighbours rushed them to North Bank General Hospital hoping that they would survive or were alive since there was no sign of cut or injury on their bodies but unfortunately they were all confirmed dead.

“As we speak the matter has been reported to the Police who visited the house and have been asking questions in order to find out if they were strangulated or poisoned but we hope that the hospital autopsy will reveal the cause of death”, the witness added.

Meanwhile the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendents, DSP, Catherine Anene who confirmed the incident said the command had commenced investigation into the matter.

