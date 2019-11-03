Faith in the Redemptive names of God (19)

By J.K. Akinola. (Senior Pastor)

Jehovah-Sabaoth (The Lord of hosts) Cont’d

Text: I Samuel 1:3

Introduction

In the last episode, we introduced the above redemptive name of God, and we anchored it on Jesus Christ, who is really our Jehovah-Sabaoth. We shall now see in this write up, what the Lord Jesus Christ has done for us, and is still doing by virtue of His complete sacrifice on the Cross of Calvary.

In general, ‘Host’ can describe (1) a multitude of men (army), (2) angels (good & bad) or (3) physical stars. The important truth is that Jehovah is Lord over all hosts, whether they are the armies on the earth, the stars or the angels (good or bad). What a great revelation this is to us about Jesus Christ, because God has given Him a name that is above every name, that at the name of Jesus, every knee must bow. (Philippians 2:10-11).

In this write-up, we shall see the various aspects of life where the Lord of hosts fights our battles today through our Lord Jesus Christ.

How Jesus fights our battles

He appears to us in our times of battle.

Joshua was leading the Jews to invade Canaan. He obeyed God by observing the Passover and commanding the men to be circumcised. Now he was preparing for a major military battle. The impressive fortress of Jericho lay directly in front of the Jews. Before he led his troops into battle Joshua got alone and God came and appeared to him, in the Name Jehovah-Sabaoth, the Lord of hosts. (Joshua 5:13-15). Our focus should never be on how big our problem is, it should be on how big our God is. It is His continual presence with you that will make all the difference in the battles facing you.

He rules over all the unseen world, and the entire creation.

Nehemiah 9:6, Matthew 26:53, Luke 2:13, Philippians 2:9-11. The stars that cannot be numbered are called a host and God created them and numbers them! (Isaiah 45:12; Jeremiah 33:22, Isaiah 40:26). Since God made everything He has the right to do whatever He thinks best with it. Zephaniah 1:3. All creation must answer to His call, and cannot resist his move, including those battles facing you. At the name of Jesus, every knee must bow. (Psalm 24:7-10).

He protects His own in times of battle

When the odds seem against us, when life appears overwhelming, that is when we need to look at Jehovah-Sabaoth. This is what David did when he faced Goliath. (I Samuel 17:45). Elisha was also surrounded by the same hosts when confronted by a hostile army. (II Kings 6:9-17), but the Lord of hosts was with Him, and he asked God to open the eyes of Gehazi, his servant. Jehovah-Sabaoth is only used two times in the New Testament in order to remind us of God’s protection.

In Romans 9:29, and just as Isaiah 1:9 foretold, “Unless the Lord of Sabaoth had left to us a posterity, we would have become like Sodom, and would have resembled Gomorrah.” (NAU). That is, “Apart from the Lord of Sabaoth we would have no hope”. He has come to give you rest (Matthew 28:11). He is our Jehovah Sabaoth.

In the next episode, we shall treat another exciting and covenant name of God. God bless you real good.

