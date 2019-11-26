Failed building demolition: Five narrowly escape death in Lagos Island

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Five male workers, narrowly escaped death on Monday, when a two-storey building they were working on suddenly, collapsed on them at Obanikoro Street, in Enu Owa, Lagos Island.

According to Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident said the victims were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

At press time, no death was recorded while the rescue operation was still ongoing.

The five adult workers according to on-site investigations conducted by LASEMA’s team, the building which had been marked for demolition caved in on them in the process of controlled demolition.

However, due to the prompt response of the emergency team, the victims were rescued alive and taken to hospital for treatment.

Consequently, the entire premises, located in the heart of Enu Owa Market had been cordoned off by LASEMA to forestall secondary incidents, while those in the neighbourhood have been sensitized on the need to avoid the collapsed building site.

