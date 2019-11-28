Vanguard Logo

Factbox: From Madison Square Garden to Alibaba, Silver Lake’s $43bn empire

Silver Lake, Alibaba, Madison Square Gardens

U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake has bought a 10% stake in Manchester City’s Abu Dhabi-controlled owner, adding to its $43 billion worth of investments which include the world’s best-known sports venues and teams as well as technology companies.

Its portfolio generates more than $230 billion in revenue each year, according to its website.

Among its investments are stakes in the following companies:

 

  1. Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group (1060.HK) (BABA.N)

 

  1. Chinese ride hailing firm Didi Chuxing

 

  1. World’s No. 3 PC maker Dell Technologies (DELL.N)

 

  1. Madison Square Garden Co (MSG.N), which owns the eponymous arena and other assets including stakes in the New York Knicks basketball and Rangers hockey teams

 

  1. Endeavor – U.S. entertainment and talent agency. Its businesses here run the gamut from talent agency WME, which represents the likes of actor Dwayne Johnson, to mixed martial arts promotion company Ultimate Fighting Championship

 

  1. Fanatics – e-commerce company focused on sports merchandise

 

  1. Learfield IMG College – largest U.S. collegiate sports marketing company

  1. Oak View Group – U.S. entertainment and sports venue company

 

  1. TEG – live entertainment and ticketing company based in Australia

 

Source: Reuters

