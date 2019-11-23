Facebook lover defrauds widow of N2.4m

By Evelyn Usman

Sometime in June 2019, a widow, identified simply as Chichi, received a friend’s request on her facebook page which she accepted. Sadly, her acceptance turned out to be her greatest undoing five months later, as the stranger turned out to be a fraudster. Before she realised what was happening, Chichi had been defrauded of N2.4 million. The 25-year-old suspect, Sunday Ijegalu, who hails from Enugu State, has however been arrested by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

In her statement to the Police, Chichi explained that the suspect who claimed to be residing in Canada, kept chatting with her on Facebook daily, after receiving his friend request.

She said, “He told me his mother lived in Calabar and that his only brother was in the United Kingdom. He asked about my marital status and my state of origin and when I told him I was a widow and from

Anambra state, he screamed and said his father was from Anambra and that he was also a widower”.

In the course of the continued conversation, she said that he proposed to her and fixed September 28, 2019 as the date for the traditional wedding. To further convince her, the suspect gave her Chichi a telephone number which he claimed was his mother’s.

But during preliminary investigation, it was discovered that the telephone number the suspect claimed was his mother’s actually belonged to him but would change his voice to sound like an old woman’s voice anytime the victim called to speak with her supposed mother-in-law.

Crime Guard gathered that the suspect also sent the picture of a Lexus 2019 model to the victim, claiming he would present it to her as a wedding gift, when he returned to Nigeria to formalise the marriage.

The plot

However, shortly before the time he promised to return to Nigeria, Chichi said, “he called me on phone to say that his mother had been shot by armed robbers back home and that she urgently needed blood transfusion. He begged me to send N400,000 to his relatives for the hospital bill, that it was too late for him to go to the bank. He promised to refund the money when he returned to Nigeria and I did as he requested “.

She further stated that he called her using a local number in the month of September, to inform her that he had just arrived Nigeria and that he was on his way to see his mother in Calabar, to know how far the family had gone about the preparation for the wedding.

According to Chichi, “when he got to Calabar, he called me to speak with his mother. She greeted me, saying she could not wait to have me as a daughter-in-law. She told me that her son intended to buy some property in Calabar and Port Harcourt. But few day later, I received another call from a man who claimed to be my supposed mother-in-law’s driver. He told me that my fiance had been kidnapped. I was in panic and didn’t know what to do. I later received a phone call from a stranger who claimed my fiance was with them. I requested to speak with him and when they gave him the phone, he was crying and begged me to come to his rescue. He said that the kidnappers demanded N20 million as ransom. He said he had N18m and I should look for N2 million. I had to rally round to get N2m which I sent”.

Immediately the money was paid, she said she did not hear from her supposed lover again. Effort to reach him on Facebook proved abortive as she discovered he had blocked her. At that point she rushed to the police, suspecting that something was amiss.

Face-to face with the fraudster

When Chichi met with the suspect after his arrest, she expressed shock at his unkempt appearance which she said was totally different from the picture he displayed on Facebook.

During interrogation, the suspect, a primary school leaver, revealed that he used the picture of someone else on Facebook.

He boldly declared that he was into online business when asked what type of job he did.

Asked why he decided to go for such fraudulent job, he responded, “I went to learn a trade on sale of machine parts in Eboyi state to enable me start mine. But barely had I started my own business in my home town than my shop was demolished by the state government. I bought a car which I was using for commercial transport but I was duped and forced to sell the car. After that, I started learning how to repair automatic gear box. After I gathered some money, I travelled to Austra in 2017 but the person who was supposed to pick me up at the airport didn’t show up and I was deported. Back home, I started work as a commercial bus driver but I was involved in an accident this year.

Frustration made me to go for online business. I sent out friend requests to several persons but she was the only one who accepted it.

“I only defrauded her of N1.4 million, not N2.4million as she claimed. She sent them at different times. She first sent N60,000 for my mother’s birthday, another N40,000 when she was sick and N1.2 million for my kidnap which never happened.

“The picture of the Lexus jeep I sent to her was from the internet. My mother never spoke to her. I pretended as if it was my mother who was speaking whenever she called to further convince her to believe me. I used a small phone which has a device to change voice. You can only get that in small phones not android”

