Eze Nri not the image in picture – Prince Onyesoh

The Regent of Nri Kingdom in Anambra State Prince Ikenna Onyesoh has expressed displeasure over the misplacement of the royal name Eze Nri on a title of another Anambra monarch with a picture taken by Ooni of Ife during the Olojo festival in Ife.

Speaking to vanguard, Prince Onyesoh disclosed that Eze Nri who is on transition did not have an invitation from the Ife monarch, Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi, saying it is name is wrongly used and unfortunate.

“The present Eze Nri, His Royal Majesty Obidiegwu Onyesoh, MFR, JP, Ezenrienwelana 11, on transition is duly represented by Prince Ikenna Onyesoh, the Regent of Nri Kingdom located in Anaocha local government area of Anambra State. The picture on the publication in vanguard is not Eze Nri rather another monarch in Awka, Anambra State,” Prince Onyesoh said.

The Regent who is the stand in person for the Palace noted, that it is unfortunate that the Eze Nri’s name position was used wrongly used and wants the public to take note.

