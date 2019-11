By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Army (NA) said on Monday that it will investigate a video which has gone viral showing some NA personnel engaged in ‘unprofessional torture and above all extrajudicial killing’ of a suspected Boko Haram terrorist likely in the North East Theatre of Operation.

A statement by Col Sagir Musa, Acting Director, Army Public Relations said, “The NA wishes to clearly and strongly condemn the action of those involved (whoever they may be) in the misconduct, and that the dastardly act is completely unacceptable, unethical and is against the cherished core values of the NA especially that of respect for others and their fundamental rights.

“Nigerian Army training, Rules of Engagement and Standing Operating Procedures guiding the conduct of all her operations are unambiguous about human rights abuses and extra-judicial actions including the rights of the arrested/captured terrorists/combatants.

“Troops in the various theatres of operations in Nigeria, have been consistently warned to desist from rights infractions of any form no matter the amount of desperation, anger or provocation.

“Nigerian Army does not license, encourage or condone indiscipline, unprofessional conduct especially extrajudicial execution of suspects or combatants.

“Where ever, such is noticed or reported, once it is confirmed, appropriate decisive sanction or punishment is usually immediately meted out to the perpetrators and this case would never be an exception.

“Accordingly, on seeing the gory video, NA has commenced thorough investigation to apprehend the culprits with the aim to deal with them in accordance with the extant military justice system.

“Members of the public will surely be informed of the results of the actions taken so far.

“The NA, as a responsible and law-abiding organization, will remain professional in the discharge of its constitutional roles and will continue to operate within the ambit of the law in line with the local and international best practices.”