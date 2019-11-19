Experts deliberate future of Nigerian Art, Tourism and Urban development

…as BEF holds ‘Point of View’

By Chris Onuoha

Following the ongoing discuss to find thriving space and global relevance for the Nigerian art sector, the creator, The Ben Enwonwu Foundation in collaboration with the Society of Nigerian Artists and supported by Alliance Française, will on November 22, 2019 at Alliance Française/Mike Adenuga Centre, Ikoyi present another section of the monthly series talk called ‘Point of View’.

According to the Executive Director, The Ben Enwonwu Foundation, Oliver Enwonwu, in a press release stated, “This edition making the third in the series titled, “Museums, Tourism and Urban Development” will address key issues, trends and challenges in Nigeria’s cultural tourism sector.”

He also noted that the talk series, conceived as a collaborative platform, and drawing from other creative disciplines and experiences to take a broad view of the art scene in Nigeria and Africa, aims to encourage, support and funding for the visual arts through public and private sector partnership while ensuring continuing artist’s professional development and empowerment.

Meanwhile, experts that will feature at the show comprise leading architects that will share their insights on the most innovative construction and design trends, using completed, on-going and upcoming projects as examples. In addition, museum specialists will shed light on improving museum experiences, preservation and conservation activities, as well as the challenges they face while government authorities will highlight investment opportunities and speak on museum development and destination marketing.

Speakers at the event will include Jumoke Adenowo, Principal, A.D. Consulting who will present papers on Elements of an African Museum; Seun Oduwole, Principal Architect SI.SA, who will talk about the J.K. Randle Centre for Yoruba History & Culture, Pool & Arcade: A Case for Tourism and Destination Marketing; and Jess Castellote, Director, Yemisi Shyllon Museum at the Pan Atlantic University, who will speak on Yemisi Shyllon Museum: A Study in Innovation and Social Impact. The theme of the panel session is The Cultural Tourism Sector: Funding, Visitor Experiences & Technology.

Panellists for the evening are; Aderenle Sonariwo, Consultant to the Ogun State Government on Arts, Culture and Tourism, and founder, Rele Gallery, Lagos; Tosin Oshinowo, Director, cmDesign Atelier (cmD+A) and Omotayo Adeboye, Curator, National Museum, Lagos. Jumoke Adenowo will moderate the session.

Vanguard