Expert seeks review of education curriculum to meet UNESCO standard

An education expert, Dr. Bisi Akin-Alabi, has stressed the need for the authorities in Nigeria to promptly review school curriculum with a view to meeting the demands of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO.

She gave the opinion in an interview during which she spoke on the challenges of attaining excellence in education in the country.

According to her, the challenges in education vary from one region to another, urging school authorities in every state of Nigeria to revisit the content of their curriculum for enhanced education.

“Like I always say, there is the need to revisit the content and enrich our curriculum.

“Every state in Nigeria will have to look inward and come up with a model that suits them, because the challenges in education vary from region to region.

“The major issues they are having in the north-central region of Nigeria is totally different from the issues we are having in other regions of the country,” she noted.

The former Special Adviser on Education to the immediate-past Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, explained that to review curriculum was to evaluate its effectiveness after it had been implemented and reflecting on what students did and did not get out of it.

She pointed out that the aim of curriculum review and redevelopment was to enhance student learning, engagement, experience and outcomes, noting that the process of curriculum review and enhancement could be a valuable developmental process for both individuals and programme teams.

“It has the potential, if planned and executed well, to improve communication and collaboration between staff, leading to a stronger programme team ethos and programme identity,” Dr. Akin-Alabi opined.

She, however, congratulated Ibadan, the state capital, as the recipient of UNESCO’s Institute of Lifelong Learning Progress Award of ‘A Learning City,’ adding that the efforts of the immediate-past governor of the state on education yielded fruitful results.

In her words: “We really need to congratulate our city, Ibadan, because, it’s really the city that is recognised for the work that was done during the administration of Governor Abiola Ajimobi, in which I served as the Special Adviser on Education.

“It was a thing of joy for us to see that government is a continuum. Eventhough our administration prepared the ground, did all the work; the next administration was on hand to pick up the award on behalf of the entire people of Ibadan.”