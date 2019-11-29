Expert cautions Nigerians against nonchalant attitude toward caring for heart

A Cardiologist, Prof. Ngozi Ajuluchukwu, on Friday cautioned Nigerians against nonchalant attitude toward caring for their hearts.

Ajuluchukwu gave the advice on Friday in her keynote address entitled: “My Heart, Your Heart, Our Heart”.

She spoke at the 2019 graduation ceremony, award of certificates and prizes of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH)’s school graduation in Idi-Araba, Lagos.

Also read:

The expert said she was given free hands to choose her topic for discussion, adding that as a cardiologist, she had to stay close to the heart.

According to her, ‘My Heart’ was all about me, ‘Your Heart’ was our inter-relationships and intertwining lives direct that we all should be neighbour sensitive.

She said that there were an equal opportunity and equity for all others in things concerning health and professionalism.

Ajuluchukwu said: “For instance, your Danfo driver’s heart and health should be your concern.

“He could have a cardiac arrest while you are on board and in transit.”

The cardiologist said individual contribution was expedient for the collective good, especially for the good of the patient.

She said that the advocacy lies in the power of one for the success of the whole.

Ajuluchukwu said that Nigerians need separate healthy individual heart-cells (mycotes) to collaborate and be coordinated to produce one heartbeat.

“That is the regular heartbeat needed for life! You can imagine when some cells either refused or are unable to perform their legitimate specific roles.

“The consequence is disease or the demise of both the heart and its owner,” she said.

Earlier, Dr Abayomi Ajayi, Chief Executive Officer, Nordical Fertility Centre, Lagos, said, “the graduands are agents of true love for fellow brothers and sisters and are agents of care.”

Abayomi, speaking as the guest of honour, said that he recognised the role of God in the process of healing patients.

“If we truly care about the people we encounter on a daily basis, we will empathise with them.

“And work tirelessly to ensure that together, we will be agents of transformation in the healthcare delivery process,” he said.

Earlier, Prof. Chris Bode, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) Lagos University Hospital (LUTH), said that mandates of the health institution, as a foremost hospital, were patient care, teaching and research.

Bode, represented by Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo, Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) of LUTH, said that in the pursuit of the mandate of teaching, LUTH established 10 schools.

They are Community Health Officers Training School; Federal School of Biomedical Engineering; School of Anaesthetist Technician and School of Basic Dental Nursing.

Others include School of Health Information Management; School of Medical and Psychiatry Social Work; School of Medical Laboratory Science; School of Midwifery; School of Nursing and School of Post Basic Nursing.

He said that in conjunction with the College of Medicine, University of Lagos, LUTH also trained medical and dental students, nursing, physiotherapists, medical laboratory scientists and radiographers.

Vanguard