Exercise atilogwu udo 1: Buratai warns soldiers against molesting residents

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

Chief of Army staff Lt.Gen. Tukur Buratai has charged soldiers involved in the exercise Atilogwu Udo 1 in the southeast zone to abide by rules of engagement during the exercise.

Speaking at Nsulu in Isiala Ngwa North council area of Abia state, during the flag-off of the exercise, Buratai, who was represented by the Chief of Training and Operations, Army, Brigadier Gen. Enobong Udoh, said the exercise was meant to checkmate security challenges within the southeast zone.

He charged the soldiers to ensure that armed robbers, kidnappers and other criminals operating in the southeastern states are reduced to the barest minimum.

The COAS directed the soldiers to ensure that law-abiding citizens of the area are not molested.

In his words, “This exercise will start from today November 1and end by December 23, 2019.

“The essence is to ensure that criminal elements operating within the South East would be flushed out before the people of the zone would return for the yulitide celebration.

“Ensure that you protect the residents of the area, but put the criminals here on the run”.

In his speech, Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu assured the military that the residents of the state would cooperate with them throughout the exercise

The Governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Sir. Ude Oko Chukwu, also urged the soldiers involved to refrain from unnecessary molestation of the civilian population of the state.

vanguard