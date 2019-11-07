Excitement as Issele-Uku rolls out drums for her king in Abuja

The people of Issele-Uku in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State living in Abuja have perfected plans to give their king, the Obi of Issele-Uku kingdom, Obi Agbogidi Nduka, mnse, a befitting welcome during his planned visit to Abuja this Saturday, 9th November 2019.

The hosting being organised by the Issele-Uku Development Union ( IDU) and scheduled to take place at International Conference Center in the Central Business District of Abuja is titled ‘’A Celebration of Culture and Royalty; A Day with our King, His Royal Majesty, Obi Agbogidi Nduka, mnse.”

According the chairman of the Hosting Committee of the Issele-Uku Development Union Abuja, Mr. Pius Egwuyenga, a retired Customs Officer, the Issele-Uku people living in Abuja have decided to roll out drums to welcome their king to Abuja because they see the visit as a focal point to unite and bring together all the sons and daughters of Issele-Uku living in Abuja to rob minds on how to attract Federal Government attention to Issele-Uku kingdom.

According to Mr. Egwuyenga, “our handsome amiable king just came back from America where he went to rob minds with his subjects in America on how to attract foreign investors to his kingdom in order to create jobs and empower the unemployed youths in his kingdom. So his visit to Abuja will compliment this very laudable effort.”

According to a press release signed by Mr. Chas Nwam, who is also a member of the standing Publicity Committee of Issele-Uku kingdom, the Special Guest of Honour at this epoch-making visit is the custodian of culture in Nigeria, the Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, and President of World Crafts Council, Africa Region, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, OON.

The Minority Leader of the National Assembly, Hon. Ndudi Godwin Elumelu, will be the Chairman of the occasion, while Senator (Barr.) Chief Peter Nwaoboshi, the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District in the National Assembly will be the Guest of honour.

All the captains of industries that are interested in developing Issele-Uku will be given the opportunity to meet and dialogue with the king and his subjects on the best and modern ways to develop Issele-Uku kingdoms, the statement said.

Vanguard