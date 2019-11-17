Excitement as Ibeleme Foundation gifts Abuja school classrooms

For Students and Staff of the Junior Secondary School (JSS) Gosa, a sleepy town along the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua/Airport road, Abuja it was celebration galore last week as a Non-governmental Organization NGO, the Israel Ibeleme foundation, commissioned a block of three classrooms for the school.

Founder of the NGO, Mr Israel Ibeleme who received a heroic reception from the beneficiaries said the occasion was a milestone, being the first time the foundation would be commissioning classrooms in the Federal Capital Territory FCT.

According to him, the foundation which has been in existence for over 13 years has helped the less privileged within and outside Abuja, urging individuals and organisations to assist the less privileged in the society as one does not need to be wealthy to extend support to others.

ALSO READ:

Chairman of the FCT Universal Basic Education Board UBEB who was represented by a Permanent Member of the board, Prince Suleiman Tanko Abubakar described the gesture of the Ibeleme Foundation as both a challenge and inspiration to all Nigerians.

He said since education is meant for all, it is also a collective responsibility to ensure support for those who ordinarily would not have the chance of leaving their villages to acquire education elsewhere.

He said if five per cent of the rich in the country would channel their money to help the poor, Nigeria would be a better place for all.

Also speaking, Principal of the School, Mr Achi Michael who was highly excited, lauded the gesture of the foundation, urging others to emulate Mr Ibeleme.

He urged stakeholders to imbibe the culture of giving back to society, no matter how small, explaining how he met the classrooms in bad shape when he was transferred to the school.

He said; “The ceiling, the floor and the walls were all in a sorry state and the Convener of the foundation assured us that he will renovate the classrooms and he kept to his word”.

A Junior Secondary School JSS 2 student, Hannah Abraham commended the foundation adding that the renovation of the classrooms will make now make learning less stressful and more comfortable.

“Before now we hardly use the classrooms because we were afraid the classrooms might collapse. The ceilings and walls were already falling off and we hardly enter the classes. So, they merged us with other students to share classrooms where we took our lessons”, she added.