By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

FEDERAL Polytechnic, Ukana in Essien Udim local government area of Akwa state has expelled two of its students and suspended others for involvement in examination malpractice.

The Assistant Registrar and Public Relations Officer of the polytechnic, Mr Manasseh Umoette disclosed this to newsmen yesterday in Uyo, the state capital.

Umoette who said that the decision of the management of the institution to expel and suspend the affected students came after thorough investigation into the matter, stressed that the affected students have already been served with their letters.

“The School authorities decided to expel and suspend the affected students after they considered the reports of the Students Disciplinary Committee and the Academic Board.

“The decision was taken during an emergency academic board meeting of the institution held on Thursday 17, 0ctober 2019. And the decision is in line with the provisions of the Students Information and Regulations Handbook, 2015. “And the two students that were expelled were both from the department of statistics. Also seven out of the sixteen (16) students suspended for a semester are in the department of Statistics while the other nine are in the department of Computer science”

Umoette who noted that the management was committed and determined to promote quality education in the institution stressed, “this action is meant to promote discipline among and hardwork among the students”

“The Polytechnic has zero tolerance to examination malpractice, cultism and other anti-social behaviours

“Meanwhile, the affected students have been served their letters and have been asked to vacate the polytechnic and handover property of the polytechnic in their possession including their identity cards to their respective Heads of department”, Umoette said