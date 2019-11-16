Dennis Agbo

A former President General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Justice Eze Ozobu, is dead.

Ozobu’s death was confirmed by his close relation, Chief Richard Ozobu, who disclosed that the elder statesman died on Thursday.

He was a Chief Judge of Enugu State before assuming the position of President General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization in 2001.

He later became the traditional ruler of the Imezi-Owa community in the Ezeagu local government area of Enugu State.

He was also among the founders of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB) alongside the late Dr. Dozie Ikedife and stood as surety for over 1000 members of the Movement for Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) when they were arrested by police with the then leader of the group, Ralph Uwazuruike, in Enugu.

Vanguard