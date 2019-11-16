Breaking News
Translate

Ex-Ohanaeze chief Justice Ozobu dies at 87

On 5:58 pmIn Newsby

Dennis Agbo

A former President General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Justice Eze Ozobu, is dead.

Ozobu’s death was confirmed by his close relation, Chief Richard Ozobu, who disclosed that the elder statesman died on Thursday.

He was a Chief Judge of Enugu State before assuming the position of President General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization in 2001.

He later became the traditional ruler of the Imezi-Owa community in the Ezeagu local government area of Enugu State.

He was also among the founders of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB) alongside the late Dr. Dozie Ikedife and stood as surety for over 1000 members of the Movement for Actualisation of Sovereign  State of Biafra (MASSOB) when they were arrested  by police with the then leader of the group, Ralph Uwazuruike, in Enugu.

 

Vanguard

 

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.