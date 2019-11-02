Ex-Nigerian international Elahor slams NFF for late NPFL season kickoff

Former Nigeria international, Friday Elahor, has said there is very little to be excited about ahead of the imminent resumption of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season this weekend.

The former Bendel Insurance midfielder said the NPFL 2019/20 season has been delayed longer than necessary and he has blamed the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for the over four-month hiatus.

Elahor told Goal drastic action must be taken to forestall the endless inconsistencies in the Nigeria domestic league calendar going forward.

“We shouldn’t be happy at all, the league has been delayed more than enough,” Elahor told Goal in an exclusive interview.

“The NFF should be held responsible, I don’t even know the calendar they are using, how could you delay the league for so long? It is not right. “They are not helping the league and I hope they are going to do something better from now.”

According to Elahor, it is the improper handling of the NPFL that has denied local players a chance to favourably compete for places in the Nigeria team.

He added the performance of Nigerian clubs on the continent and the ouster of the Chan Eagles were the true reflection of the lack of a proper league season.

Elahor believes there are so many good players in the country and they can only be discovered with a robust league and also a well-organized campaign.

