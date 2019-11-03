Ex-Miss Ivory Coast, Sery Dorcas moves on from divorce, finds love again

Gorgeous Ivorian beauty queen, Sery Dorcas may have found love again but has kept fans across Africa guessing about the identity of her new love interest.

The 34-year-old Ivorian beauty teased her over one million fans on Instagram recently with a picture of a beautiful engagement ring. Apparently, the ex-Miss Ivory Coast has moved on from her divorce from Ivorian footballer, Didier Zokora. The popular footballer has since remarried. News has also been flying that she is soon to get married but she has been quiet about the rumor.

Speaking recently about her new love, she said:

“Until proven otherwise, I am the public figure. He did not ask for anything! He does not want to be in the spotlight. For now, stay tuned; at the right time, that is to say at the wedding, you will have more information on it.”

Dorcas who is now based in Paris, France is also a TV producer and runs a modeling agency known as DSD Model. The agency participated at the Glitz Africa Fashion Week in Accra.

A source said that the agency plans to expand it’s footprint in West Africa and may grab some features soon in the huge Nigerian runway industry.

Vanguard Nigeria News