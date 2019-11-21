Breaking News
Ex-Man City star Yaya Toure names Matic as his toughest opponent

Manchester City’s Ivorian midfielder Yaya Toure (C) celebrates with Manchester City’s Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (L) and Manchester City’s Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho (R) after scoring their second goal during the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Selhurst Park in south London on November 19, 2016. Manchester City won the game 2-1. AFP

Manchester City legend Yaya Toure has named Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic as his toughest opponent.

The former Ivory Coast international, who spent eight years with the Citizens before leaving last year, won three Premier League titles, two FA Cups as well as League Cup and Community Shield trophies.

The 36-year-old also enjoyed success with Monaco and Barcelona before teaming up with Pep Guardiola’s men in 2010.

Toure has picked the former Chelsea midfielder as the most difficult opponent he came across during his impressive career.

“Nemanja Matic was complicated. He is not quick but he is so strong and clever,” Toure told The Times.

Toure also explained the role of Manchester City chief executive Garry Cook and his brother Kolo in his move to the Etihad Stadium.

“I was on the phone with Garry Cook. He promised me he was going to bring players to help me to do great things at City,’ Toure told The Times.

“I said, ‘Sign David Silva first, and I will come.’ And Silva was saying, ‘Sign Yaya first and I will come!’ I said to Silva, ‘Sign! I am not going to run off!”

“He didn’t believe me because I was at Barcelona, one of the top teams in the world. But it was time for a change. Kolo told me to come. I have to listen to him.”

