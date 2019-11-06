By Chris Onuoha

The 2019 Miss Intercontinental Nigeria has Flag-Off free registration for prospective and adorable contestants, as it releases audition dates and locations in Lagos, Rivers and FCT. In a statement released to newsmen, it noted that the Rivers state screening would be held at Beverly Hills hotel, 130 woji road, GRA Phase2, Port Harcourt on the 12th of November.

In FCT, the auditioning will be held at Grand Cubana Hotels, Jabi, Abuja on 14th November. While In Lagos, the final TV screening will be held at Tetrazzini building, No.2 Akin Adesola, Victoria Island on 16th November 2019 by 10:00 am respectively. According to the Head of Administration, Mr Olayinka Oluwatobi, he announced In the statement released by MIN pageant, that the 2019 edition of Miss Intercontinental Nigeria will propose a new pace in pageantry and modeling across Nigeria and the world in entirety.

The pageant has recorded several previous editions which made headline stories across Nigeria and the globe.In a reaction from the media director Alex Nwankwo, he noted that this edition will be quite significant. Stressing that the Winner will represent Nigeria at the forthcoming Miss Intercontinental world holding in Egypt in December 2019. He further stated that contestants can pick their free forms at the audition venue or check the websites and social media handles of the prestigious pageant as stated below.

However, Chinonso Ibinabo Opara, popularly known as Kim-Oprah is a television host and the reigning Miss Intercontinental Nigeria, who participated in the recently concluded “Pepper Dem Gang edition” of BBNaija Reality show. The African beauty achieved the impossible when she represented Nigeria at the 47th edition of the Miss Intercontinental World Beauty Pageant held in Philippines in January 2019, where she competed alongside other contestants from 90 countries across the globe.

Miss Intercontinental Nigeria is one of the most outstanding, beautiful and adorable Pageant Contest in Nigeria and across the world. One of the few pageants endorsed by World Beauty Organisations (WBO), an international regulatory pageant body. The much anticipated event will witness the presence of distinguished personalities across Nigeria and the world.

Vanguard