Ex-BBNaija housemates, BamBam, Teddy A hold white wedding in Dubai

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemates, Tope Adenibuyan, better known as Teddy A, and partner Bamike Olawunmi (BamBam) have been joined in holy matrimony in Dubai, UAE.

The pair tied the knot in a white wedding on Saturday in a star-studded ceremony.

Among those who were at the ceremony were Ifu Ennada, Belinda Effah, Linda Osifo, Frodd, Omashola, and others.

BamBam married Teddy A on September 7 in a traditional ceremony in Ogun State.

They had announced their engagement on Instagram on August 4.

The lovebirds made headlines for their relationship during and after the reality TV show.

In May 2018, they were the cover stars for the love edition of The Celebrity Shoot magazine where they talked about their relationship and brand.

Vanguard Nigeria News