Europe’s top club coaches express concerns over VAR

Some of the best European coaches participated in UEFA’s Elite Coaches Forum on Monday, with the VAR being one of the main points of discussion.

ALSO READ: Spanish record goalscorer David Villa announces his retirement

Zinedine Zidane, who was the only LaLiga Santander representative, joined Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Carlo Ancelotti, Unai Emery, Maurizio Sarri, Massimiliano Allegri, Rudi Garcia, Mircea Lucescu, Paulo Fonseca, Erik ten Hag and Thomas Tuchel for the event that took place in Nyon on Monday.

The coaches expressed their concerns over the use of the technology, with Lyon tactician Rudi Garcia making clear that he is in favour of the referee being in full charge of a game.

“We want the referee to remain the head of the matches and VAR to be a tool for the improvement of football,” Garcia said.

ALSO READ: Nigeria coach Rohr reveals why he makes late substitutions

UEFA director Giorgio Marchetti explained that the VAR needs to be improved.”It is a young tool, which must evolve, and [something] which should help,” Marchetti stressed.

“It is clear that it must be perfected and its use [to be made] clear.”Klopp agreed with Marchetti and indicated that the new technology will need time to achieve perfection.

“The VAR has been one of the issues we have talked about,” Klopp noted.”[We talked about] how to improve it, because it has to be done.”You have to give time for its perfect operation.

“The coaches also raised the issue of clarifying when a handball play should be given as a penalty or not.

Source: Marca

Vanguard News