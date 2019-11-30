Euro 2020: France, Portuagl, Germany make up group of death

Euro 2020
Draw for the group stage of the Euro 2020 finals, to be played from June 12-July 12, made in Bucharest on Saturday:
Holders Portugal were drawn in Group F with France and Germany at Euro 2020 in what is the group of death for next summer’s finals.
Group A
Turkey
Italy
Wales
Switzerland
Group B
Denmark
Finland
Belgium
Russia
Group C
Netherlands
Ukraine
Austria
Winner of play-off Path D or Romania should they qualify (home games in Bucharest)
Group D
England
Croatia
Winner of play-off Path C
Czech Republic
Group E
Spain
Sweden
Poland
Winner of play-off Path B
Group F
Winner of play-off Path A or Path D (if Romania win Path A)
Portugal
France
Germany
Note: Remaining four teams to qualify through UEFA Nations League play-offs in March