Euro 2020: France, Portuagl, Germany make up group of death

Euro 2020

Draw for the group stage of the Euro 2020 finals, to be played from June 12-July 12, made in Bucharest on Saturday:

Holders Portugal were drawn in Group F with France and Germany at Euro 2020 in what is the group of death for next summer’s finals.

The #EURO2020 groups have been drawn! 😍 Which matches are you excited for? pic.twitter.com/CU7SvtNAXq — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) November 30, 2019

READ ALSO:

See other draws below

Group A

Turkey

Italy

Wales

Switzerland

Group B

Denmark

Finland

Belgium

Russia

Group C

Netherlands

Ukraine

Austria

Winner of play-off Path D or Romania should they qualify (home games in Bucharest)

Group D

England

Croatia

Winner of play-off Path C

Czech Republic

Group E

Spain

Sweden

Poland

Winner of play-off Path B

Group F

Winner of play-off Path A or Path D (if Romania win Path A)

Portugal

France

Germany

Note: Remaining four teams to qualify through UEFA Nations League play-offs in March

VANGUARD