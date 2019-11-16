Ethnic, political interpretations of reorganisation in Osinbajo’s office unfortunate ― Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has decried what he described as ethnic and political interpretation to the recent reorganization in the office of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo which affected 35 of his (Osinbajo’s) aides.

Reports had it that 35 aides of Prof. Osinbajo were sacked on the orders of President Buhari.

But Fielding questions from State House correspondents at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on his return from a private visit from London on Friday night, President Buhari explained that the ongoing reorganization at the presidency was aimed at enhancing service delivery to Nigerians.

Buhari said in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said it was unfortunate that the disengagement of some political appointees from the presidency had been given ‘‘ethnic and political’’ interpretations.

According to him, ‘‘They said 35 people were sacked in the Vice President’s office. We just created some ministries and we reorganized and people are giving it ethnic and political dimensions. It is unfortunate.”

Responding to a question on what next for his administration after the rest in London, the President said:

‘‘We are going to work harder and be accountable. We have tried to make Nigerians understand why we do certain things. Accountability from bottom to top is absolutely necessary.

‘‘Whoever is responsible for government property, [should know] it is public property, it is not personal and he has to manage it according to the law.

‘‘That’s what I expect and I think that we have been around long enough to impress on people that we mean what we say.”

Although the media office of the President had announced when Buhari travelled to Saudi Arabia on an official visit from where he commenced the private visit to London that he was going to return on November 17, the President, however, cut short the visit by two days.

