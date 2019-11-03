Eselemo faults Mutu, insists CJN directed his petition transferred to Panel II

All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate for Bomadi/Patani federal constituency in the House of Representatives in last general election, Prince Collins Eselemo, has insisted that Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammed direct Election Petition Tribunal III sitting in Asaba, Delta State to transfer his petition to Panel II.

Eselemo in the petition is challenging the declaration of Nicolas Mutu of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as winner of the seat by Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Reacting to Mutu’s denial of the transfer of the petition, Eselemo provided Vanguard with a copy the memo dated September 16, 2019, addressed to him, by Hadiza Mustapha for Chief Registrar, entitled RE: Obstruction of Justice and Fraud Perpetrated by Justice England Engine (Chairman panel III election tribunal), Mr Suraju Gusou (Secretary of the election tribunal) and Mr Alex Achedume (bailiff of the election tribunal) Asaba and An Application for the transfer of my petition namely, Petition No EPT/DT/HR/08/2019: Prince Collins Eselemo and Anor. V Nicolas Mutu & 2 Ors, Pending at Panel III, Nationl/State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, Asaba, Delta State to Another Tribunal Outside Jurisdiction for the hearing and determination.

The memo said: “I have been directed by Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman, National Judicial Council, Justice Tanko Muhammed, to refer to your petition with the above caption dated June 26, 2019 and to inform you that your petition has already been transferred to panel II at Asaba, Delta State for hearing.”

Eselemo challenged Mutu to provide evidence to back up his claim or stop misinforming Nigerians.