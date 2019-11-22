EPL: Major injuries, suspension as league returns after international break

The injuries and suspensions for Arsenal, Chelsea, Spurs, West Ham, and other clubs, as the Premier League returns for Matchday 13 this weekend.
Arsenal
Dani Ceballos (thigh)- 50/50 for weekend
Chelsea
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (calf/shin/heel)- One month
Antonio Rudiger (groin/hip/pelvis)- One month
Ross Barkley (ankle/foot)- 50/50 for weekend
Christian Pulisic (hip)- 50/50 for weekend
Marco van Ginkel (knee)- ruled out for the weekend, no return date
ALSO READ: Jose Mourinho’s top 20 quotes for your gratification
Liverpool
Joel Matip (knee)- Unlikely for weekend
Andy Robertson (ankle)- 50/50 for weekend
Joe Gomez (knee)- Could return at the weekend
Jordan Henderson (illness)- Fit for weekend
Xherdan Shaqiri (calf)- Could return at the weekend
Mohamed Salah (ankle)- Currently being assessed, unlikely for weekend
Nathaniel Clyne (knee)- No return date
Man City
Leroy Sane (knee)- Two months
Oleksandr Zinchenko (knee)- One month
Bernardo Silva (suspended)- One game
Ederson (thigh)- Could return at the weekend
Aymeric Laporte (knee)- No return date
ALSO READ: Jurgen Klopp explains secret to Liverpool unity and success
Manchester United
Eric Bailly (knee)- One month
Paul Pogba (ankle/foot)- Two weeks
Axel Tuanzebe (hip)- 50/50 for weekend
Nemanja Matic (unspec)- 50/50 for weekend
Luke Shaw (thigh)- 50/50 for weekend
Diogo Dalot (groin)- Unlikely for weekend
Scott McTominay (ankle)- Currently being assessed, out for the weekend
Timothy Fosu-Mensah (knee)- No return date
Tottenham
Hugo Lloris (elbow)- Two months
Erik Lamela (thigh)- 50/50 for weekend
Jan Vertonghen (hamstring)- One week