EPL: Major injuries, suspension as league returns after international break

The injuries and suspensions for Arsenal, Chelsea, Spurs, West Ham, and other clubs, as the Premier League returns for Matchday 13 this weekend.

Arsenal

Dani Ceballos (thigh)- 50/50 for weekend

Chelsea

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (calf/shin/heel)- One month

Antonio Rudiger (groin/hip/pelvis)- One month

Ross Barkley (ankle/foot)- 50/50 for weekend

Christian Pulisic (hip)- 50/50 for weekend

Marco van Ginkel (knee)- ruled out for the weekend, no return date

Liverpool

Joel Matip (knee)- Unlikely for weekend

Andy Robertson (ankle)- 50/50 for weekend

Joe Gomez (knee)- Could return at the weekend

Jordan Henderson (illness)- Fit for weekend

Xherdan Shaqiri (calf)- Could return at the weekend

Mohamed Salah (ankle)- Currently being assessed, unlikely for weekend

Nathaniel Clyne (knee)- No return date

Man City

Leroy Sane (knee)- Two months

Oleksandr Zinchenko (knee)- One month

Bernardo Silva (suspended)- One game

Ederson (thigh)- Could return at the weekend

Aymeric Laporte (knee)- No return date

Manchester United

Eric Bailly (knee)- One month

Paul Pogba (ankle/foot)- Two weeks

Axel Tuanzebe (hip)- 50/50 for weekend

Nemanja Matic (unspec)- 50/50 for weekend

Luke Shaw (thigh)- 50/50 for weekend

Diogo Dalot (groin)- Unlikely for weekend

Scott McTominay (ankle)- Currently being assessed, out for the weekend

Timothy Fosu-Mensah (knee)- No return date

Tottenham

Hugo Lloris (elbow)- Two months

Erik Lamela (thigh)- 50/50 for weekend

Jan Vertonghen (hamstring)- One week

