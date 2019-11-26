Vanguard Logo

Enugu State Govt. to establish cancer screening centres in 3 zones

The Enugu State Government on Tuesday said it had completed plans to establish cancer screening centres in three zones of the state for adequate cancer treatment.

Dr. Okechukwu Ossai, the Health Manager, Enugu State Hospital Management Board, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

Ossai said that the three zones for the centres are Nsukka, Agbani and Udi zones, “so as to make sure that everyone in need of the facility would have easy access to treatment.”

The manager commended Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi “for his efforts in providing adequate health facilities to citizens of the state.

“One of the governor’s priorities in Enugu State is to provide adequate radiotherapy units to meet the needs of cancer patients.

“The state government also planned to employ medical and other health personnel to the three cancer screening centres for effective healthcare service delivery.”

According to him, the Enugu State Ministry of Health is presently collaborating with an international partner called South Sahara Social Development Organisation for the establishment of the cancer screening centres.

