By Chinedu Adonu

Igbo-Eze North local government Okada Riders Association, yesterday commended Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state for his numerous landmark achievements since he assumed office, stressing that his sterling performance across the three senatorial districts of the state was a rewarding experience in the social contract between him and the people.

The group also drum support for Hon Ejikeme Odimegwu Owelle as the Local government council Chairman of Igbo-Eze North, describing him as a Philanthropist and a pacesetter.

The group who made their mind known during a solidarity visit to Hon, Odimegwu’s residence in Umuopu community, Igbo-Eze North, appealed to Gov. Ugwuanyi to consider Odimegwu as the best candidate for the position.

“We thank our governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for all he is doing to deliver good governance to his people. All we are saying is that Owelle is our choice. Wherever he goes, we will go. Wherever he seat, we will seat. He have done enough with his hard earned money, he answers when you call, he fight to ensure that security of live and properties are granted. We want our working governor to consider him as the next local government chairman to compliment the good work he is doing in the state”, the group said.

The group pointed out that Hon Odimegwu as LG chairman, would compliment the good work of Gov Ugwuanyj, adding that Igbo-Eze North would be the best local government in infrastructure and human development.

Other group that paid solidarity visit, were, Igbo-Eze North Okada Union, people of Umuopu community led by their traditional rulers, other elders and leaders of thoughts, as well as the National Ladies of PDP, Igbo-Eze North chapter and Umuopu community women.

Leader of the group, Mr Thomas Ugwuanyi, while lamenting the dilapidated nature of infrastructure in the area, pointed out that Owelle has been empowering the indigent citizens, offering scholarship and building of police station to tackle insecurity in the state with his hard earned money.

They unanimously bemoaned police excessive extortion and intimidation within the council, adding that all chairmen of Okada Units has also aligned with security agencies in collecting N100 per rider monthly.

“If our local government area is doing well, everybody will know that. The whole roads in the local government are dilapidated and in a shameful state. We can’t ride Okada in the area with rest of mind. We can’t continue like that. We need Owelle.

“Owelle we want you to help us stop the police extortion in all roads within the area. What they are doing to us is stop and pay N50, sometimes is N100. Both SARS and Federal highway have checking point where they are collecting money within the council. From Obollo Afor to Enugu is 5 checking point and you must pay them morning, afternoon and evening.

“We also want you to help us change the Okada chairmen who have aligned with security men to be collecting N100 each from us every month”, they appealed.

Responding, Hon Owelle commended them for the visit and promised to work with them to ensure peace, progress and development in the area.

He also promised to help them discuss with the police over the alleged extortion, adding that they should avoid riding Okada with anything that would implicate them like, Indian helm, gun and ensure their papers are complete.

“All I want from you is to be united to achieve a success. The police was meant to protect lives and property. Police is your friend. All I want you to do is to be united. Those that are charging you N100 are criminals because they have started denying it.

When asked why his people are appealing on governor Ugwuanyi to make him the next local government chairman, he said, “they are calling on me to serve as chairman because of what i have done for the people, judging from given scholarship, human development and other philanthropies.

“They are agitating that I should go and serve them at the center. They said if I can build police station to enhance security in Igbo-Eze North and renovate over 40 police station in the state with my hard earned money to enhance security, that I will do well as the chairman. I am ready to serve them if it’s God’s wish and believed it has been answered. I am a staunch member of PDP and believe it’s time to serve them as local government chairman”.

Vanguard