English Premier League: Matchday 11 fixtures preview

By Temisan Amoye, Lagos

The English Premier League returns for Matchday 11 after an eventful midweek Carabao Cup. It kicks off when Manchester United travel to the South coast to take on Bournemouth and wraps up with Struggling Watford facing off against Chelsea at Vicarage Road.

Match 1, 13:30 pm: Bournemouth (9th) vs Manchester United (7th), Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth

South coast Bournemouth welcome Man United to the Vitality, in a match where the cherries will be hoping to improve their goalscoring form. Eddie Howe’s men have failed to score in their last 3 PL games, scoring only 2 goals in their last five games. Having lost their last four games against the red devils, Howe will be looking to the likes of Wilson, King, and Fraser to prevent another defeat against Man United.

Manchester United travel to Bournemouth, fresh off a 2-1 victory in the Carabao Cup against Chelsea. The red devils will be buoyed by the fact that they have won three consecutive away games and have not lost to Bournemouth in their last four ties.

The return of Martial serves as a boost for the red devils, with the French striker pairing up well with Englishman Marcus Rashford.

Match 2, 16:00 pm: Arsenal (5th) vs Wolves (12th), Emirates Stadium, London

Arsenal will be without captain Granit Xhaka on matchday 11 for the match against Wolves, Gunners boss Unai Emery left the swiss midfielder after his clash with the fans in Matchday 10 against Crystal Palace. Arsenal fresh off a thrilling 5-4 penalty shootout loss to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, will be looking to make amends by securing all three points at home to Wolves.

12th placed Wolves visit the Emirates Stadium with an identical record as their hosts. Both teams have won and drawn two games each while recording a solitary defeat in their last 5 games. Wolves will be looking to hitman Raul Jimenez to continue his fine form, as Arsenal haven’t defeated Wolves in their last two meetings, losing one and drawing the other.

Match 3, 16:00 pm: Aston Villa (15th) vs Liverpool (1st), Villa Park, Birmingham

Newly promoted Aston Villa face their toughest challenge yet, welcoming league leaders Liverpool. Aston Villa have won just four of their last twenty-nine PL games against the reds, losing seventeen. The Villans defeated Wolves in the midweek Carabao Cup fixture. A result which will help boost their confidence going into the match. Villa could be without their most creative player Jack Grealish, which could significantly affect them.

Liverpool travel to the West Midlands to take on Aston Villa on matchday 11. The reds will be hoping to continue their unbeaten premier league run. With most first-team players rested in the Carabao Cup victory over Arsenal, Klopp’s men will be fresh and raring to go. Liverpool have lost just 4 games in their last 29 against Aston Villa, winning 17 games against the Villans. A victory for Liverpool will maintain the gap over title rivals, Man City.

Match 4, 16:00 pm: Brighton and Hove Albion (14th) vs Norwich City (19th), AMEX Stadium, Brighton

Brighton will be looking to pick up from where they left, securing a 3-2 victory against Everton. The seagulls welcome struggling Norwich to the AMEX stadium. A win for Brighton could see them climb out of the bottom half of the table. The Seagulls have scored in their last 4 home matches.

Struggling Norwich visit the AMEX stadium, sitting 19th on the Premier League log. The Canaries haven’t won in their last 5 games, stretching back to their memorable 3-2 victory over Manchester City in mid-September. Striker Teemu Pukki’s lack of form has affected Norwich City, with the Canaries scoring just two goals in their last 5 games.

Match 5, 16:00 pm: Manchester City (2nd) vs Southampton (18th), Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Matchday 11 sees League champions Manchester City welcome Southampton to the Etihad, a rematch of the midweek Carabao Cup tie where City defeated Southampton 3-1. The Cityzens have won their last 6 matches against Southampton and have also scored 11 goals in their last 3 matches, making the trip more challenging for the struggling south coast club.

Southampton have failed to win in their last five games, losing 4 in the process. The saints have conceded 19 games and scored a paltry 4 goals in the process. A major concern for manager Ralph Hasenhuttl who will be looking to improve their league form, to avoid being tied down to a relegation fight this early in the season.

Match 6, 16:00 pm: Sheffield United (8th) vs Burnley (13th), Bramall Lane, Sheffield

Matchday 11 sees impressive Sheffield United take on Burnley. The blades find themselves in 8th place with 13 points, above Premier league regulars like Tottenham and Everton. Chris Wilder’s blades have secured wins against Arsenal and Everton and will be looking to continue by securing a victory against Burnley.

Sean Dyche’s Burnley travel to Sheffield without a win in their last two games, losing to high flying Leicester and Chelsea. The Clarets will be hoping to secure points against newly-promoted Sheffield, seeing as they have scored in their last 5 away games. Top striker Chris Woods remains an injury doubt, while Bardsley and Gudmundsson are effectively ruled out.

Match 7, 16:00 pm: West Ham United (10th) vs Newcastle United (17th), London Stadium, London

Pellegrini’s West Ham haven’t won a match in their last 5 attempts, losing 3 games in the process. The Hammers find themselves in 10th position. A win for West Ham could see them rise as high as 6th on the log. Key attackers Yarmolemko and Heller will be looking to improve their record as they welcome Newcastle who have struggled for goals.

Newcastle United have a major issue creating and scoring chances. It’s been seven weeks since Steve Bruce’s Magpies had a shot on target in an away Premier League game. Summer signing Joelinton is yet to hit the ground running, while Allan Saint-Maximin might dazzle with his dribbling, there has been no end product to his skills. Unless Newcastle improve on their end product, West Ham might be picking all three points

Match 8, 18:30 pm: Watford (20th) vs Chelsea (4th), Vicarage Road, Watford

Rock bottom Watford remains the only winless team, with other winning at least two games. Conceding 21 while scoring only 5 in 10 games. Watford have sorely missed striker and captain Troy Deeney who suffered a knee injury early in the season. Attacker Gerard Deulofeu has been unable to replicate his last season form, which has seen Watford fail to impress attack wise.

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea travel to Watford, having scored in their last 5 away games, with striker Abraham and midfielder Mount contributing 12 of Chelsea’s 23 goals in the league. The blues were on a 7 game winning streak which was halted by the defeat to Man United in the Carabao Cup. Chelsea will be buoyed by the fact that they have scored in their last 5 away games, a record which could see Watford record another defeat.

