Endorsement of Ogwashi-Uku monarch ridiculous — Okonjo

By Chioma Onuegbu

A scion of the Obi Obahai royal family in Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom, Delta State, Prince Patrick Okonjo, has described as strange and hypocritical the supposed ratification and presentation of staff of office by Delta State government to Ifechukwu Okonjo as the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku.

Prince Okonjo in a testimonial, said: “I read with bemusement a statement attributed to the Delta State Government through Charles Aniagwu, purporting to ratify the selection of one Ifechukwude Okonjo (Chude) as the next Obi of Ogwashi-Uku. Delta State Government has since gone on to present Chude with what it purports to be a staff of office. Nothing could have been more disingenuous.

“As if the absurdity playing out in Ogwashi-Uku was not bad enough, Chude’s older brother, Ikechukwu Okonjo has also sued him before the Ogwashi Uku High Court purporting to stake his claim to the same stool.

“The Obi Obahai Royal Family at no time called a meeting of the family wherein the question of succession to the throne was discussed. Besides, the succession lineage is immutable. It is not based on discussions within the family, as the family cannot recreate the lineage. It is strictly by primogeniture.

“Suit No. A/159/2019 is already pending over succession to the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku stool and any presentation of staff of office before the determination of the suit will amount to presenting the court with a fait accompli.

“Additionally, several family members vehemently protested the purported selection of Chude Okonjo to the Delta State government by way of newspaper publications and protest letters.

“Shockingly, the government did not deem it fit and or expedient to invite those behind these protests, neither did it take into cognizance the fact that there was a plethora of pending court actions over the same issue.

His words: “As believers in the rule of law, we place our trust in the court system and urge the Delta State government to do likewise like the unbiased umpire it ought to be and not pander to the interest of one party no matter how powerful.

“For to do so will be to invite a state of anarchy in Ogwashi-Uku. Surely this cannot be the intention of a responsible government.”

Vanguard