Enabulele emerges head of Commonwealth Medical Association

…1st Nigerian to achieve feat

By Chioma Obinna

A former President of the Nigerian Medical Association, Dr Osahon Enabulele has emerged President of the Commonwealth Medical Association, CMA.

Enabulele, a family physician and the first Nigerian to attain the position, was a past Vice President of the CMA before he was elected president.

He took over from Vajira Dissayanake, a physician from Sri Lanka and will be piloting the affairs of the Association in the next three years alongside other elected officers. During his inauguration last Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the 25th Triennial Conference of the Association in Abuja, anelated Enabulele said his leadership will institutionalise the CMA safe hospital initiative to address violent related cases in health facilities.

“During my presidency, all disadvantaged communities will have a place in the commonwealth,” he noted.

The physician said he will constitute a CMA excellence award to honour outstanding health workers. He also promised to strengthen the health rights of the commonwealth nations, especially low and medium income earners.

