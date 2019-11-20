Emotions City facilities it’s 5th PAN African Training

By Esther Onyegbula

Emotions City a research-driven, nation-building, training, coaching and consulting firm which has trained over three thousand professionals in 2019 has concluded it’s high level engagement and training in Rwanda.

In it’s bid to preserve what is human and expand it’s reach the firm which work with leaders with top industries using original, home-grown research, and principle-based methodologies is shaping Organisational culture.

According to the Principal of Emotions City and Lead Coach; Oyinkansola Alabi, popularly known as Emotions Doctor and Lead Researcher and Facilitator of EMOTIONS CITY the fete is one of it’s 2019 goals and 2020 will see the company expanding globally and training more people”.

Over the years Oyinkansola Alabi has trained tens of thousands of executives who desired to achieve a high level of Emotional Intelligence and recently she became the first Nigerian to attend the prestigious YALE CENTRE for Emotional Intelligence USA. The Cornell University trained Human Resource Executive. MSc Psychology candidate. Rational Emotive behavioural therapist. Cognitive Behavioural Therapist. Executive Life Coach. Hypnotherapist.

Six Seconds Network Licensed Emotional Intelligence Practitioner, member of the British Psychological Society, International Coaching Federation (ICF), and one of the hundred recipients of Nigeria’s most inspiring women award on international women’s day 2019.

Oyinkan works strictly with thinkers, decision makers, influencers as well as the most vulnerable in society. She is shaping Organisational culture and instructing them on how emotional intelligence skills increase productivity, happiness and profitability.

