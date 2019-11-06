Vanguard Logo

Emiliano Sala: FIFA warns Cardiff to pay transfer fee or face ban

Late Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala

FIFA have stated that Cardiff City must pay the first installment of the 20 million euro fee for Emiliano Sala or they will face a transfer ban.

FIFA ordered Cardiff to make the seven million euro payment to Nantes at the end of September but the Welsh club have failed to do so.

Cardiff have been given 45 days’ notice to make the payment or they will not be able to sign players for the next three transfer windows.

Sala died in a plane crash in January after already signing for Cardiff from Nantes. Inquest into the death of Emiliano Sala showed that the player died as a result of head and trunk injuries, caused as a result of the impact of the plane’s crash.

This was revealed at an inquest in Bournemouth, where such cases involving the English Channel are usually carried out.

Sala went missing on January 21 when his flight from Nantes to Cardiff disappeared over the English Channel before the wreckage was found and his body identified.

