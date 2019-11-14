Ember Month: Abiodun express concern over increased road crashes

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has expressed concerns over the increased number of crashes on roads linking the state, saying his administration was set to review the implementation of road insurance scheme so as to provide succour to accident victims.

The Governor stated this at the 2019 Ember Month Mega Rally tagged: “Road Safety is a State of Mind, Road Traffic Crash is Absence of Mind”, organized by Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in conjunction with Shell Nigeria Gas Limited.

Speaking through his Deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Prince Abiodun said the ember months have become very notorious in the country, as this year’s statistic was worrisome, applauding the initiative of FRSC to combat the trend, which he said was timely.

He commended the Corps for the enforcement of traffic laws and implored drivers to see the agency as a partner in progress by obeying traffic rules and regulations, assuring that his government would ensure that roads across the State were in good conditions; ‘’as it was believed that accident happens mostly on roads under construction”.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Sector Commander, FRSC, Ogun State Command, Mr. Clement Oladele said the command had recorded a total of 617 road crashes in the State as at November 10, 2019, with 301 deaths, noting that this propelled the sector to double her operations to stem the trend.

Oladele revealed that the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has agreed to remove all traffic diversions along the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway by December 15, as well as carry out 24 hours surveillance on the roads and major highways in the State, as part of measures to prevent end of the year crashes.

According to him, arrangements have been concluded to deploy 1700 regular and special marshals, 35 patrol vehicles, four life support ambulances, five patrol bikes and a heavy duty tow truck, to support a robust ember months special patrol operations, expressing confidence that, with these measures, end of the year road crashes would be minimal this year.

