Elumelu rejects PDP’s allegations of disloyalty, warns of implosion

Tordue Salem – Abuja

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, has denied fresh allegations of disloyalty leveled against him by the National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, warning that poor handling of the crisis within the ranks of the party in the House of Representatives could lead to its destruction.

He said the allegations were “completely against the principle of democracy, rule of law and fairness upon which our great party, the PDP is founded and known since its formation 21 years ago.”

“The leadership of our great party to weigh its actions and not allow certain individuals with vested personal interests to destroy the reputation and democratic foundations of the PDP, a party Nigerians look up to for direction at a time like this.”

Elumelu was reacting to a statement issued by the PDP spokesman, alleging that his actions as Minority Leader of the House were inimical to the well-being of the party.

In a statement issued on Saturday by his Special Advisor on Legal Affairs, Barr. Oyorima Idahosa, the lawmaker said the manner of his emergence as Minority Leader followed legislative due process and was not against the tenets for which the PDP was formed.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the minority leader of the House of Representatives was elected in strict observance of Section 60 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Order 7 Rule 8 of the Standing Rule of the House of Representatives”.

“Section 60 of the 1999 Constitution unambiguously provides that ‘Subject to the provisions of this Constitution, the Senate or the House of Representatives shall have the power to regulate its own procedure, including the procedure for summoning and recess of the House.

“Accordingly, Order 7 Rule 8 clearly states that Members of the Minority Parties in the House shall nominate from among them, the Minority Leader, Minority Whip, Deputy Minority Leader, and Deputy Minority Whip,” he stated.

