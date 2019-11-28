Elon Musk claims Tesla has 250K Cybertruck orders

Tesla enthusiasts have placed 250,000 early orders for the futuristic Cybertruck in less than a week, CEO Elon Musk claimed.

Musk revealed the latest figure in a tweet Tuesday night, two days after he indicated the automaker had received 200,000 orders for the “Blade Runner”-inspired electric pickup.

But it’s not certain Tesla will build so many trucks.

The company is accepting $100 pre-orders from interested buyers before it starts producing the Cybertruck. The payment is not a deposit for the vehicle and can be refunded, according to Tesla’s pre-order agreement.

Tesla shares were nonetheless up 1.2 percent at $332.87 as of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Musk has boasted on Twitter about the Cybertruck’s purported popularity since rolling out the pickup at a flashy Nov. 21 event where its windows infamously shattered in a botched strength test.

The Tesla co-founder tweeted Saturday that his company had received 146,000 orders with “no advertising & no paid endorsement.” The truck will come in three models starting at $39,900.

Tesla logged more than 325,000 reservations in the first week of pre-orders for its Model 3 sedan in 2016. But Musk said the following year that 63,000 people had canceled their orders amid a long wait.

Musk’s past Twitter use has gotten him into legal trouble. He agreed to have his statements about Tesla’s finances vetted by legal counsel in an April deal with the Securities and Exchange Commission after he tweeted that he planned to take Tesla private at $420 a share.

Musk also plans to testify in a defamation lawsuit brought by a British cave explorer whom the billionaire investor called a “pedo guy” in a July 2018 tweet.

Source: New York Post

Vanguard News