Electronic fraud, a challenge in telecom industry — NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said on Friday that cybercrime or electronic fraud is among the issues challenging the consumers and telecommunications industry.

The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, stated this during the ”NCC Day” at the ongoing 2019 Lagos International Trade Fair.

Danbatta, who was represented by the NCC Head of Information and Reference, Mr. Ismail Adedigba, urged consumers to be vigilant of cybercriminals.

He said that cybercrime/e-fraud was any criminal activity in which computers or networks were used as a tool, target or place.

The NCC chief advised consumers not to open emails that are not familiar to them and or post personal identification information online or save passwords online.

”Note also that your bank will never ask you for your personal detail via the internet.

”In the event of any unfortunate circumstance please contact your bankers immediately to freeze your account and also inform your mobile service provider for further actions,” he said.

Danbatta said that participation in the 2019 Lagos International Trade Fair provided another opportunity for the Commission to interact with telecommunications consumers.

According to him, the forum also provided an opportunity to listen to consumers’ concerns on telecommunications service delivery.

He said such interaction would enable NCC to gain more insight into consumers’ perspectives toward protecting them from less than satisfactory practices by the service providers. (NAN)

Vanguard