Electricity: TCN restores supply after 18hours nationwide blackout

By Prince Okafor

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, said it had restored full electricity supply to the national grid 18 hours after partial system collapse.

The system collapse which occurred at exactly 11.15 pm on Friday, 8th November 2019, was fully restored at 4:54 pm on the 9th of November, 2019.

According to the company, during the entire period however, the nation did not experience full loss of electricity supply at the same time.

In a statement signed by the General Manager (Public Affairs), Ndidi Mbah, the incident was caused by the tripping of the Lokoja – Gwagwalada transmission lines 1&2 on power swing, due to causes yet to be determined, and the tripping of the Onitsha – Alaoji transmission line on overcurrent.

ALSO READ:

“These made the grid to operate in two parts, with the second part which is the Western and Northern axis experiencing an outage. Efforts immediately commenced to bring the Western and Northern axis back into the circuit, and as soon as that was almost complete, meaning supply was available most of the areas, the Eastern axis went out.”

The statement further stated that TCN went on to fully complete the restoration of the Western/Northern axis, it equally began the restoration of supply to the Eastern axis of the grid.

“When the grid was almost fully normalised, there was a fire incident at the Onitsha Substation which necessitated the isolation of that substation, to save lives and properties.

“At this stage, because the grid had not fully stabilized, the shutting down of Onitsha substation, led to the tripping of some power stations connected to the grid and supply loss in the North and Western axis.

“Through the period of the power restoration process however, some other power stations equally tripped while others continued to supply the grid. This means that there was no one time that the entire grid was down at the same time as TCN effectively utilised power from the power generating stations not directly affected by the incident to attempt to stabilize the grid,” the statement added.

Vanguard