Electricity: Abuja to experience total blackout Saturday

By Prince Okafor

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, has disclosed that some part of Abuja will experience total power outage tomorrow.

The outage which will last for four hours, according to the company is targeted towards carrying out its annual system maintenance.

In a statement by the company, it stated that “There will be bulk outage tomorrow, 16 Nov. 10 am – 2 pm to enable our engineers to execute annual maintenance on the 60MVA, 132/33kV Transformer, Kukwaba Trx SS, Abuja.

“The Abuja DisCo feeders to be affected feed Wuye, Durumi and Idu areas. Discomfort is regretted,” the statement added.

