By Omeiza Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has again expressed concerns about the possibility of electoral violence in the November 16 governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states, lamenting that both states are already showing warning signs.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this Friday in Abuja at the quarterly meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security ICCES.

“There are already warning signals in the two States. Both are politically volatile. Elections have been severally disrupted by violence in the past. Our own risk assessment which will be shared with the security agencies at this meeting has identified some flash points. We are also concerned that thugs have been mobilised from within and outside the States with the aim of either influencing the elections or disrupting the process on behalf of partisan sponsors. This calls for a robust response before the elections,

on Election Day and during the process of collation and declaration of results. Nigerians expect that by now we have learnt enough lessons from previous elections to ensure a swift security response to the increasing desperation by political actors to disrupt elections and subvert the will of the electorate. If that happens, many Nigerians will blame the electoral umpire and the security agencies. We must continue to rise to this challenge”, Yakubu charged.

The INEC boss recalled how in the last two weeks, the Commission met a couple of times with the leadership of the Nigeria Police, being the lead agency in election security.

At the meetings, Yakubu said INEC reviewed the security situation in Bayelsa and Kogi States and how best to secure the environment to enable the Commission to conduct free and fair elections. According to him, “doing so means providing security that will guarantee the safety of voters; protection of INEC officials (both regular and ad hoc staff); unimpeded movement, including access to polling units and collation centres for election officials, accredited polling agents, observers and the media; effectively and dispassionately dealing with disruptive behaviour by some political actors and persons acting on their behalf; enforcement of the restriction of movement in both States on election day; and the prompt arrest and prosecution of offenders”. He expressed the commitment of INEC to ensuring a free, fair and credible election, adding that the security agencies have also resolved to ensure that security is fool-proof during the polls.

“On our part, INEC is committed to the integrity of the process. Over the last seven months, we have been working assiduously to ensure that we conduct credible elections. We cannot undermine the processes we have so laboriously established. We are equally confident in the assurances we have received from the security agencies of civil and professional conduct by their personnel deployed for the elections.

We have been reassured by the security agencies that Election Day activities at polling units and collation centres will not be disrupted by the activities of hoodlums neither will thugs be allowed to cart away results sheets or compel our Returning Officers to make declarations under duress. We are equally re-assured that security personnel will adhere strictly to the standard operational guidelines and deal decisively with misconduct by their personnel on election duty. We are equally confident that with the sheer number of personnel the security agencies are deploying in the two States, there can be no excuse for the processes to be undermined by anti-democratic elements.

“I am glad that we are joined at this meeting by our Resident Electoral Commissioners for Bayelsa and Kogi States as well as the Commissioners of Police for the two States. They will brief us on the level of electoral and security preparations in the two States. We will also discuss and finalise the security deployment plan for the two elections in line with the provision of Section 29 (3) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) so that the security agencies are not perceived to be running parallel arrangement with INEC. Rather, it should be INEC’s plan for the election that we should all be implementing.

“We shall continue to engage with stakeholders to ensure peaceful and credible polls. On Thursday 7th November 2019, the Commission is organising another meeting with stakeholders in Bayelsa State to be followed by another meeting on Monday 11th November 2019 in Kogi State. We will be joined by the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of NYSC and representatives of all the security agencies to listen to the concerns of stakeholders and fine-tune our plans in full consultation with the stakeholders”, he added.