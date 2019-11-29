El-Zakzaky: IMN needs to stop enslavement of children ―Group

A group, Save Humanity Advocacy Centre (SHAC) has advised the leadership of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) to desist from the use of children during protests for the release of their leader, Sheik Ibraheem El-Zakzaky.

The group noted that when children are allowed to participate in such activities, it subjects them to physical and psychological torture.

According to the Centre in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Joyce Ogwu, such action is unacceptable in any democratic society in the world over.

While acknowledging that the Islamic sect has the right to advocate for the release of their leader, Sheik Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, the Centre reckoned that due process must be followed as there is an on-going court case.

Also, the Centre enjoined the IMN to stop with immediate effect the continued enslavement of children in their various terrorist cells in the country.

“They must realize that keeping children in camps against their will and wish is a gross violation of their inalienable rights.

“The Save Humanity Advocacy Centre wishes to use this medium to call of the relevant authorities to put an end to the barbaric practice by the IMN of using children as their foot soldiers in their violent campaigns.

“The Save Humanity Advocacy Centre wishes to state that

the IMN should be compelled to discontinue the outright servitude of children in their possession, mostly whom they have severed from their parents and families through unorthodox means.” The statement reads in part.

Vanguard News Nigeria.