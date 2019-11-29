Breaking News
Translate

El-Zakzaky: IMN needs to stop enslavement of children ―Group

On 11:03 pmIn Newsby
El-Zakzaky, India, Kirikiri Prisons
El-Zakzaky

A group, Save Humanity Advocacy Centre (SHAC) has advised the leadership of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) to desist from the use of children during protests for the release of their leader, Sheik Ibraheem El-Zakzaky.

The group noted that when children are allowed to participate in such activities, it subjects them to physical and psychological torture.

According to the Centre in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Joyce Ogwu, such action is unacceptable in any democratic society in the world over.

While acknowledging that the Islamic sect has the right to advocate for the release of their leader, Sheik Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, the Centre reckoned that due process must be followed as there is an on-going court case.

ALSO READ: P&ID: FG secures variation of UK court order on $200m deposit

Also, the Centre enjoined the IMN to stop with immediate effect the continued enslavement of children in their various terrorist cells in the country.

“They must realize that keeping children in camps against their will and wish is a gross violation of their inalienable rights.

ALSO READ: We’ve been exploited, extorted for El-Zakzaky to remain alive in SSS custody ― Family

“The Save Humanity Advocacy Centre wishes to use this medium to call of the relevant authorities to put an end to the barbaric practice by the IMN of using children as their foot soldiers in their violent campaigns.

“The Save Humanity Advocacy Centre wishes to state that

the IMN should be compelled to discontinue the outright servitude of children in their possession, mostly whom they have severed from their parents and families through unorthodox means.” The statement reads in part.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!