El-Rufai heads panel on review of DisCos ownership

The National Economic Council (NEC) has appointed Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, as the head of the ad-hoc committee put together by the government to review the ownership of the electricity distribution companies (DisCos).

The Council took the decision during its Thursday’s meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, who disclosed this to journalists, said the National Council on Privatisation (NCP) and Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) would serve on the committee.

Governors representing the six geo-political zones on the Board of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) are also expected to serve on the committee.

Worried by the increasingly unsteady power supply in the country, the Senate on Tuesday mandated its Committee on Power to investigate the activities of power generating and distribution companies.

One of the senators, who moved the motion, had argued that beyond generation and transmission, the DisCos lacked the financial and technical capacities required to function effectively in the power sector.

Vanguard