El-Rufai appoints eight new aides

Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, has appointed eight more aides including Ahmed Maiyaki, the spokesman of former governor Mukhtar Ramalan-Yero,

A statement issued on Wednesday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, said Maiyaki is now the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Community Relations.

A former Personal Secretary to the governor, Mrs. Saude Atoyebi, was also appointed the state Focal Person on the National Social Investment Programme.

Others were Umar Yaro, Special Assistant, Social Investment Programme; Mubarak Abdulkadir, Special Assistant, ICT; Rebecca Padonu, Special Assistant, Social Investment Programme, and Adamu Abubakar, Special Assistant, Economic Matters.

Samuel Hadwyah, Special Assistant, Economic Matters, and Umar Abubakar, Special Assistant to the Deputy Chief of Staff, Legislative Matters completed the list of the new appointees. (NAN)

Vanguard