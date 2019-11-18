Ekpenyong tackles Akpabio over rerun poll in Akwa Ibom council

By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

Ahead of the rerun election for the Ikot Ekpene Senatorial seat, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Dr. Chris Ekpenyong, have once again engaged in a war of words over the coveted seat.

Appeal Court sitting in Calabar, Cross River State, last week, ordered a rerun in Essien Udim Local Government Area, following an allegation of widespread irregularities that characterized the exercise in Senator Akpabio’s Local Government.

However, the Director-General (DG) of Akpabio Campaign Organisation, Dr Chris Akpan and the All Progressives Congress (APC), alleged that the rerun would not be free and fair if the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr. Mike Igini, who superintended over the first poll is allowed to conduct the rerun.

Accusing the INEC REC Igini, of compromise in favour of the PDP, Akpan, APC and Akpabio, had been clamouring for the removal of Igini, as a condition for participating in the rerun.

But speaking to newsmen in reaction to the allegation, the Deputy Director General (DDG) of Senator Chris Ekpenyong’s Campaign Organisation (Ubokutom Abasi Campaign Organisation), Obong Bassey Inuayen, dismissed the opposition’s position as a ploy to whip up public sentiments.

He said, “Akpabio has no grassroots support to defeat Senator Ekpenyong in the rerun election.

“We are not in any way taken by surprise by this kite being flown by Senator Akpabio’s Campaign Organisation because we already knew that the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and his party, the APC, do not have the necessary grassroots support to contest and win a free and fair election anywhere in Akwa Ibom and would come with unreasonable demand that the state REC be removed because of a rerun election in just one Local Government Area.

“Their insistence on the redeployment of Mr. Igini as Akwa Ibom INEC REC, as a precondition for participation in the rerun is a glaring acknowledgement and display of their electoral weakness and fear of the resounding defeat that awaits them at the rerun”.

According to him, the cancellation of Essien Udim result by INEC and the Appeal tribunal was borne out of excess electoral frauds

He stated that the PDP and Ekpenyong were optimistic of again winning the rerun given the fact that “the eyes of the whole world will be focused on Essien Udim” as there will be no room for violence, votes allocation and ballot boxes snatching.

He, therefore, advised party supporters and stakeholders to remain calm while awaiting the official timetable for the rerun election from INEC.

