EkoEXCEL initiative will improve education in Lagos- Deputy Gov

By Elizabeth Uwandu

His Excellency, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Kadri Hamzat has stated that the implementation of EkoEXCEL will standardise teaching process especially at the basic level through the use technology.

Dr. Hamzat at a stakeholders’ forum organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Education in conjunction with Lagos State Universal Basic Education, LASUBEB, at the unveiling of the EkoEXCEl, an initiative of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration aimed to revamp basic education to meet the tune of 21st century, via better methodology for the teachers through the use of technology based devices, explained that the programme will drive about 500,000 pupils across 1016 primary schools in the state.

His words: The essence of EkoEXCEL is to make sure that we have a standardise way of teaching our children by removing the burden on our teachers. As you can see inside, each teacher will have a tablet, and the course of study would be downloaded. This in turn will make the teachers concentrate on disseminating more knowledge to the pupils, help them monitor the progress of their pupils and at the end, we will all have a better content across board. “

Explaining how EkoEXCEL would work, the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo noted that the aim of the programme was to train and retrain over 14 thousand government teachers using technology enabled devices.

She added that the teachers would be given tablets which contained all the education tools of learning including the curriculum and an interactive interface mechanism between the teachers and the pupils,

“The ultimate goal of EkoEXCEL is to improve enhance the teachers capacities and to enhance enhance teaching and learning in classroom.” Adefisayo reiterated.

Earlier in his opening remark, the chairman of LASUBEB, Wahab Alawiye-King noted that the initiative aimed at removing educational boundaries through collaboration of both teachers and pupils using advanced educational technology.

He stated that EkoEXCEL do not anyway diminish the role of teachers. “EkoEXCEL does not mean lesser roles for teachers. On the contrary, it will enhance better organization of teachers and effective day-today administration of schools by head teachers. It would equally reduce the incidences of teachers’ absenteeism and pupil truancy. In the same breadth, it would aid teachers to adopt new methods of teaching and learning. “He said.

